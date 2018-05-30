World Serbia to open new EU chapters on June 25 - report Serbia will open new chapters in EU accession talks on June 25 in Luxembourg, Tanjug said it was able to confirmed at the EU Council in Brussels. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | 13:50 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

European diplomatic sources said it is expected that "most likely" two chapters will be opened.

However, they does not rule out the possibility for EU member states to agree on opening another chapter by June 25.



Serbia has so far opened 12 of the 35 chapters, of which two have been temporarily closed.



"The number of open chapters will depend on the member states' assessment of how Serbia has progressed into two key areas - the rule of law reform and the dialogue with Pristina," they reiterated in Brussels.