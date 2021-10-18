Society More than 6.000 newly infected, 52 people died Until the last review, 6.461 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Serbia, while 52 people died. Source: B92 Monday, October 18, 2021 | 15:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

A total of 6.020.429 have been tested so far, of which 20.852 in the last 24 hours.



So far, 1.055.296 cases have been registered since the outbreak of the pandemic.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9.157 people have lost the battle with the coronavirus in Serbia.



6.636 people were hospitalized, and 279 were on respirators.

Loncar warned: Three babies are on oxygen, we are fighting for their lives

Speaking about the epidemiological situation in Serbia, Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, pointed out that until recently, it was considered that the coronavirus did not affect children.



As he says, that has changed.



We currently have seventy-nine children in hospital, 17 of whom are babies less than a year old. Three babies are on oxygen. "Yesterday, with a reduced test of 5.077 positives, we had 300 children," said Loncar.



He added that the situation is extremely serious and a solution must be found.



"We have children with a serious clinical picture, we are fighting for their lives. As seniors, we have the right to decide about our lives, but what decision can children make. We have to break the chain of virus transmission," Loncar pointed out.