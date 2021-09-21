Society Over 7.000 newly infected, 38 people died According to the latest data, 7.232 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 21, 2021 | 16:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

38 people died.



The number of patients in hospital treatment amounts to 4.837, while 188 patients are on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 25.014 people were tested.



The head of the Office of the World Health Organization in Serbia, Marijan Ivanuša, stated today that in Serbia every day one bus full of people dies, and pointed out that if that is not an alarm, he does not know what else will wake people up. Speaking on the Serbian Radio and Television, Ivanusa said that the situation with the coronavirus is very serious and could last. He pointed out that such a serious situation was expected and that even before the summer, it was known that the delta strain would become predominant.



"We know that it spreads more easily, which means that it is more aggressive, it causes a more severe form of disease," says Ivanuša.