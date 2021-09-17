Society 0

A slight decrease in the number of infected

According to the latest data, 7.572 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in Serbia.

Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/Marko Đoković
Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/Marko Đoković

34 infected people died.

There are 163 patients on respirators.

26.127 samples were tested.

