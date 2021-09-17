A slight decrease in the number of infected
According to the latest data, 7.572 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in Serbia.Source: B92
34 infected people died.
There are 163 patients on respirators.
26.127 samples were tested.
Based on the decision of the Team for monitoring work of schools, from Monday, the seventh and eighth grades in nine municipalities will go to the second model.
The famous television presenter Minja Subota passed away today at the age of 82, local media report.
The Pride Parade is scheduled for Saturday, September 18.
A member of the government's Crisis Staff for the fight against the coronavirus, Goran Stevanović, warned that a new danger awaits us in the fall.
COVID-19 pandemic negatively affects mental health of citizens across Europe. Every third European suffers from increased anxiety, international research says.
According to the latest data, 7.602 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. 31 people died.
In order for a class to switch to online classes, it needs to have 20 percent of infected children, which is four infected students.
Duda Ivkovic was chosen as the first winner of the title of Euroleague Basketball Legend in 2017.