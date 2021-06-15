Society As of today, new measures in Serbia Due to the more stable epidemic situation, new "relaxed" measures are in force as of today. Source: RTS Wednesday, June 16, 2021 | 08:48 Tweet Share Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

The relaxation of measures refers to catering facilities, retail stores, sports events, celebrations, graduation ceremonies.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 715.147 cases have been registered, out of 4.293.037 tested samples, while 6.976 people have died as a result of COVID-19.



According to the latest data, 132 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, among 10.621 tested samples, which is the lowest percentage of infected in relation to the number tested in the last year. Six more people died. There are 407 patients in hospitals, 20 of whom are on respirators, the Ministry of Health announced.



Vaccination continues at more than 220 points.



As of today, new measures apply - all retail stores will be able to operate without restrictions.



Catering facilities will be able to work outdoors without bans, and indoors until one o'clock after midnight, with respect to all anti-epidemic measures. Music is also allowed in these facilities.



The presence of the audience at stadiums and all sporting events is allowed. The capacity of open facilities is up to 50 percent, and indoors up to 30 percent.



It is possible to gather up to 500 people indoors and outdoors.



Anyone who is planning any kind of gathering where more than 500 visitors are planned, cannot do so without the consent of the Crisis Staff.



Also, celebrations of graduation ceremonies are allowed, provided that no more than 500 people can be indoors. The organization of recreational classes and excursions will be allowed.



The measure of wearing masks indoors remains in force.