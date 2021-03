Society Kon: I have no answer Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said medical part of Crisis Staff is still looking for at least seven days of measures like the ones that were valid for the weekend. Source: B92, RTS Monday, March 8, 2021 | 18:13 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/RADE PRELIĆ

As for the next session of the Crisis Staff, which was expected to be held tomorrow, Kon said that it was postponed.



"The Crisis Staff has been postponed, that's true. Why it's postponed, I don't have an answer at the moment," says Kon.