In Serbia, more than 3.800 newly infected, 17 people died

According to the latest information, 3.866 newly infected people have been confirmed in Serbia, and 17 people have died.

Source: B92
FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ bg
FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ bg

A total of 3.002.480 citizens were tested in our country, of which 15.769 people in the last 24 hours, it is stated on the Covid19.rs website.

There are now 4.109 people in hospital in Serbia, and there are 173 patients on respirators.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, a total of 4.508 people have died, while the total number of infected is 474.807 people.

