Society Djerlek: 436.000 citizens applied for vaccination, infection rate is about 30% VIDEO 436.000 Serbian citizens registered for vaccination by 8 pm on Wednesday, State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mirsad Djerlek stated this morning. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, January 21, 2021 | 08:50

According to him, the response of citizens for immunization is higher than expected, and it has increased in the last 3-4 days.



That, as he said for TV Prva, shows that the awareness of the citizens of Serbia is at a high level and that they are aware that the vaccine is the only solution, because there is no adequate cure against the coronavirus.



Djerlek pointed out that with an infection rate of about 30 percent, which is currently achieved in Serbia, "we can put the epidemic under control."



"We are closer to gaining victory over the coronavirus compared to two months ago when we did not have the vaccine," Djerlek said.