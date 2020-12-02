Society Nearly 8.000 newly infected, 52 people died In the last 24 hours, 7.919 cases of coronavirus out of 22.069 tested were recorded in Serbia. 52 people died. Source: B92 Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 17:00 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ nr

There are 270 patients on respirators.



Due to the difficult situation with the coronavirus pandemic in Serbia, new measures have been announced. Earlier today, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mirsad Djerlek, said that the Government is expected to adopt new measures against coronavirus tomorrow, and that they will take effect on Friday. As he pointed out, the situation is getting worse day by day, and that is a sign that it is necessary to react, because it is obvious that the existing measures did not give desired results.



Let us remind you, "Pfizer" and "BioNTech" will submit the necessary documentation for the registration of the vaccine in Serbia to the Agency for Drugs and Medical Devices today.



As B92.net has learned, this was agreed yesterday at a meeting of representatives of these companies and state bodies of Serbia.