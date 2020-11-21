Society The government has adopted seven new measures The Serbian government has prescribed 7 new measures to protect against the spread of coronavirus. Source: B92 Saturday, November 21, 2020 | 14:07 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Jenny Kane

The measures will be implemented from next Tuesday, November 24.



1. Reduction of working hours until 18:00 in restaurants, cafes, bars, clubs, bookmakers and shopping malls. ﻿



2. Mandatory and unconditional use of personal protective equipment (wearing a protective mask) indoors, as well as outdoors in the situation where interpersonal contact cannot be avoided.



3. Prohibition of all public gatherings with the presence of more than 5 (five) persons, indoors and outdoors, excluding work organizations, schools, shops, shopping malls and similar facilities, which are subject to the prescribed limit on the number of persons present at all times in relation to the square footage of the facility (minimum 4 m2 per person).



4. Providing work from home to all employees whose work process allows it.



5. Strict control of the obligation to wear a protective mask in public transport vehicles, with the limitation of the maximum number of passengers in the vehicle to half of the declared capacity of the vehicle.



6. Strict control of the implementation of home isolation, house quarantine (self-isolation), as well as all other anti-epidemic measures in force.



7. The above measures are limited to a period of 10 days, after which they will be reconsidered in the light of the evolution of the epidemiological situation.﻿