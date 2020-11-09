Society The Crisis Staff session scheduled for Thursday; most likely only one topic on agenda Crisis Staff will hold a new session on Thursday due to the bad epidemiological situation and the growing number of people infected with COVID-19 Source: B92 Monday, November 9, 2020 | 20:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG /NIKOLA ANÐIC

According to media reports, the Crisis Staff will discuss the work of cafes and nightclubs.



The strictest measure would be the closure of catering facilities, but the probability of that happening is small, having in mind that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, recently asked not to close it.



"With the decision on the possible shortening of the working hours of catering facilities, or their closure, we will wait for two or three days," Vucic said on Saturday.



A milder and more certain variant of the new measure would be to shorten their working hours to 20 or 21 hours.



It should be reminded that epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff Branislav Tiodorović pointed out recently that the work of catering facilities is problematic.



"Regardless of what can affect catering and tourism, we should limit the work of catering facilities and shorten its working hours from 11 pm to 9 pm, or 8 pm, as soon as possible, and every local community can do that," Tiodorović said.



The mayor of Belgrade, Zoran Radojicic, also announced that the capital will make its decisions on new measures in accordance with the measures of the Republic Crisis Staff.



"A new session of the Crisis Staff is scheduled for the beginning of the week and we will take certain measures in accordance with the situation. One of the suggestions is to reduce the volume of music played in restaurants, because it encourages guests to talk loudly and thus increase the spread of infection," Radojicic said.



How serious the situation is presently is best shown by the statement of Dr Predrag Kon, a member of the Crisis Staff, that we have between 10.000 and 20.000 infected people a day in Belgrade.



"That means that at every party with over 100 people with uncontrolled contacts, loud speech or singing, the probability of getting infected is extremely high," Kon explained.