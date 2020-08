Society Five died, 238 newly infected According to the latest information, 238 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. Source: B92 Saturday, August 15, 2020 | 15:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/Francois Nel

Five people died in the same period, bringing the total number of victims to 670.



There are 75 patients on the respirator, while 1.947 were hospitalized.