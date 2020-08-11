Society "I criticize the fact that there is no way to resolve this issue" VIDEO Minister of Education, Mladen Šarčević, said that younger primary school students will attend classes in school, starting from September Source: B92 Tuesday, August 11, 2020 | 16:15 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

Epidemiologists Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević, Dr Predrag Kon and Minister of Education Mladen Šarčević are speaking at the conference.



18.965 people have been cured so far, Kisić Tepavčević pointed out, announcing the latest results. The largest number of infected people is in Belgrade, and an increase can be seen in Kikinda.



Dr Predrag Kon said that he did not know whether we were in negotiations with the company in Russia that was the first to register the coronavirus vaccine, but that there was talk about it.



Regarding the masks at school, he said that we have experience so far about how effective it can be and lead to a reduction in transmission.



He pointed out that parents do not send sick children to school. When a child enters school, he must wear a mask and go to his desk.



"We recommend wearing the mask continuously, because it is absolutely safer. When a child reaches his bench, then he can take off the mask. We think it is smartest to wear the mask continuously. If he starts answering, talking to someone, he/she should immediately put it on".



Windows should be open at all times during the summer.



No singing in the choir, chanting ...



"I think we have found some balance at this point for the start," Dr Kon pointed out.



Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević said that the priority of vaccination is the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.



"We have defined all the criteria for the application of the vaccine, every vaccine that enters our country goes through those phases, regardless of the permits in its country," she said.

Punishing citizens for not wearing masks, as Dr Kon says, must be controlled, there is no justification.



"I criticize the fact that there is no way to resolve this issue", Kon said.