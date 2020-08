Society Six people died, 255 newly infected According to the latest information, 255 new cases of coronavirus out of 8.014 tested have been confirmed in Serbia Source: B92 Saturday, August 8, 2020 | 15:39 Tweet Share Getty Images/Pool Getty Images/Pool

Six more people died during that period, bringing the total death toll to 632.



There are 121 patients on the respirator, and 3.096 people were hospitalized.



So far, a total of 741.073 people have been tested, and 27.863 cases have been confirmed.



The death rate in Serbia is 2.27 percent.