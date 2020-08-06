Society "Now we face with the critical and crucial moment" Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović stated that there's a tendency of a slight decline in COVID-19 epidemic, but that the virus will be present for a long time. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 6, 2020 | 16:45 Tweet Share TANJUG/ DIMITRIJE NIKOLIC/bs

Therefore, he says, we must learn to live with it, adhering to the prescribed measures.



After the session of the crisis headquarters in Nis, Tiodorović said that it can be said that the citizens accepted the prescribed measures more seriously and in a more disciplined way than was the case in the previous period.



"We are in a situation where now is a decisive and critical moment when, as citizens, as people who are consciously fighting a serious illness, we will show solidarity, readiness, discipline and responsibility, and if we continue like this, I think we will find ourselves on the right track to be able to reduce the disease to a sporadic occurrence. That is our goal", Tiodorović pointed out.



He stated that the virus will be present for a long time and said that we must learn that, by adhering to the prescribed measures, we live with it and function in the field of economy, culture, sports, schools... everything that life consists of.



He pointed out that, if we succeed, we will be on a good path to be safer and more prepared for all the situations that lie ahead, and added that the headquarters today confirmed the need for these measures to be implemented to the end.



Tiodorović said that the citizens are used to the epidemic, as is the case with the flu, lasting two or three months and that it is calmer after that, but that this is a much bigger problem, a virus that is far more durable.



"It is more durable because it finds sensitive human organisms, and only in that way can it survive, and that is why it is important to prevent it from finding the next sensitive organism in which it will survive," Tiodorović added.



He reiterated that it is necessary to enable citizens to enjoy life, for the country to function normally economically, for cultural and sports events to function, too, but all that within the strict application of prescribed measures.