Society 11 people died, 287 newly infected According to the latest data, 11 people died in Serbia in the last 24 hours, and 287 were newly infected. Source: B92 Sunday, July 12, 2020 | 17:17

There are currently 144 patients on respirators.



The number of deaths caused by coronavirus in Serbia thus reached 393, and the mortality rate is 2.14 percent. ﻿



In the last 24 hours, 4.050 people were tested, and a total of 491.428 people have been tested in Serbia since the beginning of the epidemic.



The total number of registered cases of COVID-19 in Serbia is 18.360.