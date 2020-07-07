Society 13 people died in the last 24 hours, 299 newly infected According to the latest information, the presence of coronavirus in 299 people was confirmed in Serbia, while 13 people died. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 7, 2020 | 16:24 Tweet Share Getty Images/WPA Pool

During that period, 13 people died, which is the most since the beginning of the epidemic.



In the last 24 hours, 8.287 people were tested, and a total of 455.604.



So far, 16.719 cases have been registered in Serbia, and 330 people have died.



There are currently 2.942 active cases. There are 110 patients on the respirator, and the mortality rate is 1.97 percent.