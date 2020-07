Society 302 newly infected were confirmed, five died According to the latest information, 302 newly infected people have been confirmed in Serbia by 3 pm Source: B92 Sunday, July 5, 2020 | 15:35 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

Five more people died, and there are 81 patients on the respirator.



In the last 24 hours, 5.030 people were tested for coronavirus, and a total of 439.445.



So far, 16.131 cases of infection have been registered in Serbia, and 311 people have died.



There are 2.553 active cases, and the mortality rate reached 1.93 percent.