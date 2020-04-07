Society There is no longer any treatment at home; all those infected must go to hospitals All infected people need to be treated at the COVID-19 hospitals or improvised hospitals in Belgrade, Nis, Novi Sad and there is no longer any treatment at home Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 7, 2020 | 13:22 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane

These are the instructions that the Ministry of Health and the Institute of Public Health "Milan Jovanovic Batut" forwarded to local governments.



Until now, patients who had no symptoms of the disease or had a mild clinical picture were treated at home.



By the decision of the Serbian Government, all COVID-19 positive patients will be treated in hospitals, those without symptoms or with a mild clinical picture in temporary hospitals, and those with a more severe clinical picture in COVID hospitals.