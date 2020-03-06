Society LIVE: "As has been expected, the first case of coronavirus in Serbia confirmed" VIDEO A man aged 43 from Subotica is the first patient in Serbia to have contracted coronavirus, Serbian Health Minister confirmed Source: B92 Friday, March 6, 2020 | 10:30 Tweet Share

He said that a man in the northern city of Subotica had tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that he had been in contact with his sister in Budapest who had respiratory problems. The man self-isolated himself and is now in isolation in hospital in Subotica, the minister said on an extraordinary news conference.



"It happened as expected, we have the first positive case of coronavirus in Serbia. The most important thing is that he is feeling well. He was extremely responsible, sending children to the countryside, he was with his wife who only brought him food", Loncar explained at an extraordinary press conference.



"I repeat once again, there is no room to panic. I said that it was unrealistic that there was a country with no coronavirus detected", Loncar said, stressing that all services in Serbia are fully prepared to fight coronavirus.



“Serbia is absolutely prepared for this,” he said and added that everything necessary would be done. “We will continue to inform you in the most transparent way to provide information to the public,” the minister said.



Responding to questions from journalists, Loncar said that there was a well-developed plan for how Serbia would respond to the second, third, fourth, fifth registered case. There is no room to panic and the only way to overcome this, as a serious state, is to trust Serbia's institutions and official information, the minister said.