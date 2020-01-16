Society Ministry: Misdemeanor proceedings against Vreme magazine due to tabloid headlines The Ministry of Culture and Information will file a motion to initiate misdemeanor proceedings against Vreme magazine Source: B92 Thursday, January 16, 2020 | 14:40 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposiphotos/zharate1

According to the Ministry, the procedure is launched "because by publishing the article entitled 'Evil lurks from the kiosk' on January 16, 2020, Vreme Weekly acted contrary to the Law on Public Information and Media".



"By re-publishing the front pages of the tabloids against which a petition has already been filed for misdemeanor proceedings, Vreme magazine violated the right or interest of a minor by presenting information, or violated legal provisions stipulating that the minor must not be made recognizable in information that could harm his or her right or interest", it is concluded in the Ministry's statement.



The Ministry of Culture and Information will continue to act in accordance with its competencies whenever there are breaches of media laws and cases where there is a risk of jeopardizing the safety and personal integrity of minors, the statement said.