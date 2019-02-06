Society "Kosovo partition and new borders - unacceptable" Patriarch Irinej says Kosovo partition and new borders are unacceptable for the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC), but also for the majority of the population. Source: Beta Wednesday, February 6, 2019 | 13:22 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The head of the SPC stressed that "Serbia without Kosovo and Metohija is not Serbia."

"Like a person with their heart extracted, is no longer a living person," the patriarch told RIA Novosti, during a visit to Moscow.



He stressed - Beta agency is quoting Sputnik, which is citing RIA Novosti - that the position of Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church is to fully respected United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 - to ensure to ethnic Albanians full freedom and autonomy, but for the territory of Kosovo to remain within Serbia.



"This is the position of our Church, and this position was formulated recently by the Holy Assembly of Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church," added Patriarch Irinej.