Snow returns to Serbia - and is set to continue for days the snow that started falling overnight in Belgrade and elsewhere in the country is set to continue for several days, with some breaks. Thursday, January 24, 2019 | 12:22 Belgrade on Thursday

Authorities expect this to cause traffic problems.

City services in Belgrade are on standby today, which means that 1,600 people and about 300 machines are out clearing the snow from the streets of the capital.



Belgrade Mayor Zoran Radojicic told Prva TV that the forecast was "somewhat different" - i.e., that less precipitation had been expected, but that the snow is now expected to continue falling until Sunday.



Radojicic added that city services are on standby around the clock and are working overtime to alleviate the problems - which he said have been, and will be occurring in this weather - "but what matters is that there is quick reaction from all services."