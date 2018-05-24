Society One team, one dream - Serbia! The official team bus slogan of Serbia's national football squad in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia has been unveiled. Source: B92 Thursday, May 24, 2018 | 12:35 Tweet Share (StarSport, file)

And the slogan is: "One Team, One Dream - Serbia!"

The Serbian team - nicknamed Orlovi ( "the Eagles") - is among 32 that will compete for the world's top football prize - see each squad's official slogan published at FIFA's website.



The slogans was chosen during a 3-week vote, the other shortlisted Serbia proposals being, "Because We Are Team," and "Choose Your Own Ride to Victory."



The slogans picked for other teams in Serbia's Group E are "More Than 5 stars, 200 Million Hearts" (Brazil); "There is No Impossible, When Whole Country Plays" (Costa Rica); and "Four Languages, One Nation" (Switzerland).



Meanwhile, Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic will announce the team that will represent Serbia in Russia later on Thursday.



The World Cup will be played from June 14 until July 15.