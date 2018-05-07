Society Serb to referee final of Europe's top football competition Serbian referee Milorad Mazic will referee the 2018 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, UEFA has announced. Source: B92 Monday, May 7, 2018 | 15:03 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

The 45-year-old will be the top referee in the game to be played on May 26 in Kiev, Ukraine.

His assistants will be Milovan Ristic and Dalibor Djordjevic, while the fourth official will be Clement Turpin from France.



Mazic has been an international referee since 2009, taking charge this season of four UEFA Champions League matches, as well as two UEFA Europa League encounters.