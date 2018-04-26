Society Serbia guest of honour at International Book Fair in Tehran he Ministry of Culture has announced today that Serbia will be the honorary guest at the International Book Fair in Tehran, to be held from 1 to 4 May. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, April 27, 2018 | 13:31 Tweet Share

Minister of Culture and Media Vladan Vukosavljevic will speak at the opening of the Fair on 1 May, while "Days of Serbia" and the stand of the Republic of Serbia will be officially opened on May 2, the government announced on Friday.

Books by Milos Crnjanski, Ivo Andric, Mesa Selimovic, Danilo Kis, Vuk Stefanovic Karadzic, Dositej Obradovic and others authors will be presented.