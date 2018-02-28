Society Army issues warning ahead of live fire exercise The Serbian Army (VS) will hold a live fire exercise using artillery weapons at the Peskovi ranges, in the Veliko Gradiste municipality. Izvor: Beta Wednesday, February 28, 2018 | 14:03 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

Beta agency cited a VS press release to report that the exercise will be held March 6-29, and that "people, cattle, and vehicles" will be prohibited from accessing or staying in the area during that time.

The VS specified that this concerns the village of Kusice, and includes Kolarica, Kosevi, Ornice, Donji Peskovi, Sadnice, and Topolje facilities.



Guards will be posted around the shooting area that will be marked with red flags and signs, the military said, warning citizens who may come across missiles or parts of missiles not to collect or handle them, but instead notify the police or the VS.