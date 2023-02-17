Region 0

Another strong earthquake

Romania was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 today.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

The epicenter of the earthquake was very close to the border with Serbia.

Just to reiterate, in the course of the last few days, Romania was hit by a series of earthquakes, the strongest of which was 5.2 on the Richter scale.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Region