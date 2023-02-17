Another strong earthquake
Romania was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 today.Source: B92
The epicenter of the earthquake was very close to the border with Serbia.
Just to reiterate, in the course of the last few days, Romania was hit by a series of earthquakes, the strongest of which was 5.2 on the Richter scale.
#Earthquake (#cutremur) possibly felt 21 sec ago in #Romania. Felt it? Tell us via:— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 17, 2023
📱https://t.co/LBaVNedOuH
🌐https://t.co/AXvOM7ICIP
🖥https://t.co/wPtMW5OaR1
⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/63YdZRrj34