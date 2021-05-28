Region Protests in Ljubljana VIDEO / PHOTO The ruling coalition of Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Friday experienced another failure in an attempt to overthrow Parliament Speaker Igor Zorcic. Source: B92 Friday, May 28, 2021 | 21:21 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Tomi Lombar

He left the coalition Party of the Democratic Center (SMC) due to disagreements with the government and founded his own independent parliamentary club. Like last month's vote, the ruling party lacked one vote to remove it.



45 deputies voted for the removal, one less than the majority, two ballots were invalid, while the opposition parties left the hall before the vote.



The president of the parliamentary group of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) led by Prime Minister Jansa said that the ruling party would seek a new vote to replace Jozef Horvat from the Christian Democratic New Slovenia (NSI), while Zorcic said it was a sovereign institution.



In other news, a mass protest against Jansa's government is being held in Ljubljana tonight, with strong police security saying it was an unreported rally, urging participants to follow police recommendations, warning them to intervene in the event of incidents.



According to initial estimates, close to 40.000 people came to the protests, which is the most in the mandate of this government, and so far no incidents have been recorded.

Foto: EPA-EFE/Tomi Lombar

In addition to unions, students, environmental organizations and non-governmental organizations, several MPs from two opposition parties are participating in the gathering, and the protest, which demands the resignation of the government and new parliamentary elections, was supported by the Social Democrats (SD) and Alenka Bratusek.



Last Friday, the gathering was the first to announce the movement behind the "bicycle" protests, when the government was given an ultimatum to resign or face a mass "rebellion" until early elections are called.



Students, retirees, people from academic and cultural circles, musicians, artists, environmental NGOs and marginalized groups also attended.