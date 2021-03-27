Region "I thank you, Belgrade, from the bottom of my heart" Source: B92 Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 21:25 Tweet Share foto: Pedja Milosavljevic

“I thank you my Belgrade, from the bottom of my heart, because you gave my mother and my sister a chance to get vaccinated, and therefore a chance for a better life. And to you, "Officials in Bosnia", I do not want to mention you individually because you do not deserve it either, do continue to be proud of your idiocy and ignorance ", wrote the former captain of the national football team of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sergej Barbarez.

The citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina who were vaccinated in Belgrade replied with tons of messages of gratitude to the President of Serbia, Mr. Aleksandar Vucic, signing at the book of impressions at the Belgrade Fair, where immunization took place.



In their messages, the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina thanked Vucic for the "opportunity to get the vaccine and continue with a "normal" life".



"Thank you, President Vucic! Thanks to all the people engaged here in Hall 3 making it possible for us and taking care that everything goes smoothly," reads one of the messages.



Photos of gratitude messages left by foreign citizens in the book of impressions were shared by a journalist Dejan Kozul, who told the Bosnian portal Klix that "all that gratitude looks wonderful", but at the same time "bit sad".



As interpreted on the portal, he alluded to the inability of the Bosnian authorities to organize vaccination, which is why "people are forced to come to Serbia to save their lives."



Kozul also noticed that the vaccines received by the citizens of Bosnia were paid for by the citizens of Serbia, but, as he claims, due to the large number of people who do not want to get vaccinated, there was a surplus and "an opportunity for Serbia to show itself as generous".



In the book of impressions, the messages were left by the inhabitants of Visitors from Tuzla, Pale, and mostly Sarajevo, left their personal messages in the book of impressions.