Region Berane: Bear stralled through the city PHOTO / VIDEO The photo of a cub on a tree near Berane Hotel in Berane, and the other walking near the river Lim, quickly went viral. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 18, 2021 | 15:25 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/GobyOneKenobi

The photo, and then the video, was posted on the social network Instagram by Mićo Dobrašinović.



Portal Berane online writes that the police are securing the cubs and that the local hunting association has been called, while the arrival of the authorities from Podgorica is awaited. The bear is, by the way, an endangered species in Europe.

Therefore, international legislation has been adopted that protect them, and Montenegro is a signatory.



According to the Montenegrin Law on Wildlife and Hunting, it is permanently forbidden to hunt a bear with a cub up to two years of age and a male and a female bear up to two years of age.