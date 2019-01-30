Region 0

Greece to be first to ratify Macedonia-NATO protocol

In a symbolic gesture, the Greek government will most probably be the first country to ratify North Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol.

Source: Beta
Share
(EPA-EFE, file, illustration)
(EPA-EFE, file, illustration)

Beta agency is reporting this on Wednesday, citing EURACTIV.

The plan is to do this by February 8, sources close to the issue told the Brussels-based website.

The article further quotes as NATO spokesperson who on January 28 said the date for signing the accession protocol of the 30th member of the alliance would be determined “in the coming days”, after Athens and Skopje both ratified a historic deal that ended their 27-year-old dispute in January, which has so far blocked Skopje's efforts to join NATO and the EU.

This practically means that North Macedonia could become a NATO member at the July summit if the rest of NATO allies speed up the ratification procedures as well. Normally the ratification process takes a year, EURACTIV writes.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Region

Hungarian PM "unwilling to dance to US tune"

Viktor Orban has said to US diplomats that he wants to pursue a neutral foreign policy rather than bow to Washington's demands, the Wall Street Journal writes.

Region Monday, January 28, 2019 12:29 Comments: 29
(EPA-EFE, file)

Is Serbia still on EU path, wonders Slovenian FM

The latest developments in Serbia raise the question of whether Belgrade is still on the European path, Slovenian Foreign Minister Miro Cerar has said.

Region Wednesday, January 23, 2019 13:51 Comments: 22
page 1 of 11 go to page