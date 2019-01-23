Region Is Serbia still on EU path, wonders Slovenian FM The latest developments in Serbia raise the question of whether Belgrade is still on the European path, Slovenian Foreign Minister Miro Cerar has said. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 23, 2019 | 13:51 Tweet Share

Speaking before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Slovenian Parliament, Cerar added that Serbia should declare its stance on European orientation, STA is reporting.

According to him, these questions should be discussed through talks with Serbian officials, and to concern should be expressed over them.



Slovenian President Borut Pahor is scheduled to visit Serbia on January 28 and 29, and Cerar said he expected him to discuss these issues with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.



Cerar believes that Belgrade needs to clarify its relationship with Russia after the recent visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, because, according to him, EU members are wondering what is happening in Serbia, when it comes to protests in Belgrade, and, considering Putin's visit - if Serbia is still serious about its European orientation.



"The visit itself does not mean that Serbia is moving away from its European path, but the intensified cooperation with Russia and internal affairs that border on a political crisis make it impossible to implement effective reforms," said Cerar.



He concluded that whatever Serbia decides to do, it will be its independent decision.



"However, it should announce whether it is still firmly on the European path, whether it wants to make every effort to find a solution for Kosovo through dialogue and whether it wants to be a stability factor in the Balkans," said Cerar.