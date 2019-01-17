Region Press in region reporting about Putin's visit to Serbia Almost all print and electronic media in the region are reporting this Thursday about the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Serbia. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 17, 2019 | 12:06 Tweet Share Belgrade is decorated in Serbian and Russian colors ahead of the visit (Tanjug)

They are also analyzing the possible topics of discussions in Belgrade today.

Croatian agency Hina writes that the focus of the meeting between the Russian and Serbian presidents, when it come to bilateral topics, will also include "the current situation in the region, primarily the issue of Kosovo, whose independence Russia does not recognize and supports Serbia in the UN and international organizations and institutions."



It is also stressed that Putin will be welcomed by a large number of citizens in front of the Temple of St. Sava. Hina noted that about 600 domestic and foreign journalists have been accredited to cover the visit - and that Putin will receive a puppy as a present.



The media in Bosnia-Herzegovina also write in detail about the visit, with some are quoting excerpts of the interviews Putin and Vucic gave ahead of it. The Dnevnik website points out that while in Belgrade, Putin will meet Bosnia-Herzegovina Presidency Chairman Milorad Dodik.



Montenegro's public service had a brief report, which focused on the puppy that President Vucic will gift to his Russian counterpart.



Pristina-based Albanian language media write that the visit will see expansion of cooperation between the two countries, with Gazeta Express noting that as many as 26 agreements will be signed.



Macedonian and Albanian language media are reporting about the details of the activities that the head of the Russian state will have with his host Vucic.



Bulgaria's national television said that the two presidents will discuss the situation in Kosovo, bilateral economic cooperation and regional issues. The broadcaster pointed out to Putin telling the Serbian press ahead of his trip to Belgrade that the EU should not prevent its member states from receiving Russian gas supplies.



"Vucic for his part said that it would be best if his country joined TurkStream (pipeline) via Bulgaria," BNT is reporting.