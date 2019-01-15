Region Dodik to meet with Putin during his visit to Serbia Milorad Dodik says he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Belgrade, but that "the format of the meeting has not yet been defined." Source: Beta Tuesday, January 15, 2019 | 13:23 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

Dodik, the chairman of the Bosnia-Herzegovina Presidency, also assessed that Putin's visit to Serbia on Thursday will be "a clear symbol and message of peace, friendship and support for Serbia and the Serb people as a whole."

The former president of the Serb Republic (RS) told Banja Luka-based Glas Srpske newspaper that all contacts and conversations are very important for the RS, especially with a significant and powerful country such as Russia, which has shown its objectivity in the implementation of the Dayton peace agreement (that ended the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina).



"In this respect, we are very grateful to Russia and its contribution to preserving peace and stability. Global relations today are different than they were ten or twenty years ago, and Russia, at the time when the RS was being created, was in a far more difficult situation," Dodik said.



According to him, Russia has returned to its geostrategic position in the world, and this is important for the RS, which, in addition to good relations with the EU and the US, should have good relations with Russia.



"We care about that, we are building that, and making sure that our every meeting is a contribution to strengthening this cooperation and good relations," Dodik said.



He also said that Putin's visit is important because this is one of the most important and powerful leaders in the world, stressing that the visit of the Russian president to Serbia shows how much he is interested Serbia's stability.

