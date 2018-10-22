Region "Historic": Court rules Croatia's ex-PM is a war profiteer Former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader has been sentenced to two and a half years for war profiteering. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 22, 2018 | 14:18 Tweet Share

Judge Jasna Galesic found Sanader guilty of accepting bribes from the Austrian bank Hypo (Alpe Adria) in the war period in 1995, Croatian website index.hr is reporting on Monday.

In her explanation of the ruling, the judge stated that Sanader abused his position and committed acts against official duty, and acts of war profiteering.



As stated, the judgment against Ivo Sanader for war profiteering is the first of its kind in the history of Croatia.