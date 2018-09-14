Region "EU trying to deprive Hungary of its rights" Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the European Union is trying to deprive Hungary of its right to protect its own borders. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 14, 2018 | 14:51 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

"They want to send out paid soldiers from Brussels who will be letting migrants (through to Hungary)," Orban told the state-run Kossuth Radio, MTI is reporting on Friday.

Regarding the report by the European Parliament by Dutch MEP Judith Sargentini, adopted by the European Parliament on Wednesday, Orban said that the disciplinary process initiated by the report did not represent "any danger" for Hungary.



According to Orban, the report was motivated by the "ultimatum" to Europe given by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to which countries located on the periphery of the EU should give up some of the authority to control their border, and surrender them to Brussels.



"The plan is that, if they cannot force Hungary to receive migrants, they will deprive the country of the right to control its own borders. They want to brand Hungary and want to weaken the resistance of Hungary," Orban said.



Reuters quoted him as saying in the same interview that the Hungarian government will on Monday decide on the legal steps it will take to counter the European Parliament's decision to launch a punitive procedure against Budapest for disparaging democratic EU standards.



Orban said he expects a "serious legal debate" regarding this decision.