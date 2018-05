Region 9 Romanians die in traffic accident in Hungary Nine Romanian citizens have been killed when a bus and a truck collided in Hungary. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 23, 2018 | 12:09 Tweet Share

The Romanian Foreign Ministry has said that the accident happened on Tuesday, 60 kilometers southeast of Budapest.

According to a statement, the driver of the bus crossed into the opposite lane and collided with the truck.



There were nine passengers in the bus - seven men and two women - and they all died.