Region Serbian citizens arrested with EUR 1mn worth of cocaine Several Serbian citizens have been arrested in Greece in possession of cocaine worth a million euros, the Serbian Interior Ministry (MUP) said. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 21, 2018 | 11:08 Tweet Share (Greek police)

According to a statement, 23 kilograms of high purity cocaine were seized during a joint operation of Serbian and Greek police, and the US DEA.

B92 has learned that the operation took place on Monday in Preveza, a town in northwestern Greece. Five persons have been arrested - four foreigners and one Greek, aged between 47 and 57.



The drugs were found in a company's storage facility, while two nearby houses were also searched.



About 5,000 euros in cash, nine cell phones, one precision scale, and several hundred small plastic bags were also seized.



All suspects will be taken before a local court, charged with drug trafficking and organizing a criminal group.