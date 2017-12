Region Macedonian PM to spend New Year's in Greece Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will welcome in the new year in Thessaloniki with the mayor of Greece's second largest city. Source: Beta Wednesday, December 27, 2017 | 13:53 Tweet (Thinkstock)

The government in Skopje confirmed this on Wednesday, Beta reported.

Government spokesperson Mile Bosnjakovski said Zaev was invited to Thessaloniki by Mayor Yiannis Boutaris, and specified that the trip will be private.



Boutaris extended the invitation to Zaev during his visit to Skopje in November.