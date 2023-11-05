Politics List "Aleksandar Vučić – Serbia must not stop": Kosovo was and will be part of Serbia Today, the first pre-election rally "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" was held in Leskovac. Source: B92 Sunday, November 5, 2023 | 14:37 Tweet Share Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also spoke at the pre-election meeting.



Vučić said that his parents are the best in the world to him, commenting on the latest attacks on his father and his mother.



"Serbia will not suffer attacks on the family! We will never do that. We will watch over and protect their families and ensure a better future for their children. This is where we differ," said Vučić.

Vučić: By the end of 2027, the average salary in Leskovac will exceed 1,000 euros

"They laughed. We are telling you today that by the end of 2027, the average salary in Serbia will be 1,400 euros, and in Leskovac it will be over 1,000 euros," said Vučić at the first pre-election meeting of the "Aleksandar Vučić" list, "Serbia must not stop".



He said "that he does not lie like those from the G17+, like Aleksic and Djilas who promised 1,000 euros of free shares".



"You know that we will fully fulfill what we say. For us, the word is the law and an oath, we count on the people's trust, and not to deceive people," the president pointed out.

Vučić: A foreign factor will not decide the fate of Serbia

"Dear friends, I am honored to support the list "Serbia must not stop" with all my strength, love and energy, because it means many factories, schools, clinical centers, it means higher salaries and pensions," Vučić said at the beginning of his speech.



"I am proud that we are starting this campaign from the south of Serbia, because when you come to the south of Serbia, you can clearly see how many people, despite everything we have done, still live hard, but have hope for the future. People who know very well what the country is, how to protect and defend Serbia with intelligence and wisdom. Your soul is the same as mine, which seeks to live better, to give our children a better future," said Vučić.



"The word we have given to the people is the law for us, the word is our oath," he said.



"Everyone gathered around one list, one from Čanak's party, Tepić, the other is G17 plus Aleksić, and all of them are united by Djilas. While our youth was leaving Serbia going abroad, only they got richer and no one else. Serbia will not suffer attacks on the family. We will not let them destroy the Serbia of tradition, the family. The Serbia of the future, because without that, there is no future. And we will not let them allow foreign factors decide the future of Serbia," said Vučić.

Vucevic: This is a question of survival

Miloš Vučević addressed the crowd.



"The elections scheduled for December 17 this year are certainly the most important elections in the 21st century. It is not a question of who will get the most votes, essentially, we the citizens will choose whether Serbia, which thinks for itself and is guided by the interests of its citizens, will win or to be the Serbia we had until 2012, a country in which foreign embassies and local tycoons decide. Here, the survival of our homeland is at stake," said Vučević and added:



"We are coming out to the citizens with a clean face, with over 450 kilometers of new highways and more than 430 kilometers under construction. We are coming out with hundreds of new factories, with countless new and renovated schools. We are coming out with those results, but above all, we are running for the idea that we believe we can make it happen. And it's not just a double increase in wages, but also the fact that the average salary in Serbia will be 1420 euros by 2027. We believe in it and we will make it happen. What do we have on the other side? A bunch of lies, slanders, accusations, rudeness and lack of manners. Their program is to take over Serbia again. I guess 619 million is spent, so Djilas wants to fill his pockets again."

Rasim Ljajić addressed the crowd

"I will tell you only three reasons, which should determine the citizens of Serbia why they should vote for this list. Peace is no longer a value that is taken for granted, peace is a value that we must fight for and preserve it in every way, more with wisdom than with courage. Aleksandar Vučić, with as much support as he has in Serbia, can preserve peace and stability in this country. It does matter! Every vote is important in these elections because of political legitimacy, so that this list can defend peace and stability," said Ljajić.

A large number of citizens gathered

Citizens of Leskovac gather in large numbers to welcome Aleksandar Vučić.