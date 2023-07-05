Politics Vučić met with Lajcak; ''I repeated once again, for the last 15 years...'' PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met today with the EU's special representative for dialogue between Belgrade and Priština, Miroslav Lajčak. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 5, 2023 | 11:25 Tweet Share Foto: B92.net/D.P.

Around 10:55 a.m. Lajčak entered the Presidency building on Andrićev venac.



The director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, attends the meeting.



The main topic of the conversation was the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, and they also discussed ways to calm tensions on the ground and implement the agreements reached so far.



"Once again, I warned that the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija are exposed to the most severe torture and persecution in the last 15 years and reiterated the demands for respect for their rights and security. I called on the international community to be more concretely involved in all these issues," said the President of Serbia on the Instagram account of buducnostsrbijeav.