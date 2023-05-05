Politics Vučić: Terrorist act, the villain will not see the light of day; New state measures President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, during an extraordinary address announced a series of measures that the state will take following the massacre in Vracar. Source: B92 Friday, May 5, 2023 | 11:54 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bg

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, during an extraordinary address to the public after the massacre at the school in Vračar and Mladenovac, announced a series of measures that the state will take.



Vučić first expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of last night's mass murder in Mladenovac. "With this repeated mass criminal attack, after the attack on our children, this is an attack on our entire country and every citizen feels it," he said.



"Great nations have always managed to find solutions after tragic events'', Vučić pointed out, adding that we were all in a state of shock after the murder of children. ''We adults walked around like zombies, looking for a motive, a reason...not being able to find it. After that, all the parents throughout Serbia, and we have 5247 students, became worried and scared. A logical consequence," said the president.



All the parents are scared and then a psychopath appears and starts shooting randomly, he said and then added: "Tonight's attack was a terrorist attack, an act in which our special anti-terrorist units arrest or neutralize a terrorist. The murderer will not see the light of day, metaphorically speaking, he will not get out of prison''.



- 1,200 new police officers are being recruited to be in schools. If we have 331 schools in Belgrade, there will be 331 policemen in those schools.



- Other measures will cost us, but we found the money.



- The Ministry of Interior is ordered to prepare urgent, without procedures that require waiting for 17 months, amendments to the law on weapons and ammunition, which tighten the conditions for those who have them. This means that everyone who has weapons will undergo an audit. We will disarm Serbia, legally, and we will double the penalties for those who possess illegal weapons, so let's see who they are purchased from, like this one was purchased last night.



- Six-monthly checks of persons who own weapons, without delay.



- Immediately take measures to introduce a moratorium for the issuance of any new weapons licenses



- Ministry of Internal Affairs should immediately call on all those who possess illegal weapons to hand them in immediately, and to warn that the penalties will be drastic.



- The Ministry of Justice is ordered to prepare changes to tighten the penalties for the possession and sale of weapons



We must continue to live freely, for the sake of all of us, our children, our parents. Despite all the sadness and pain, we will have to continue working, but we will have to change systemically, Vučić pointed out.



We have reduced the amount of weapons, but even when we reduce it to 300,000, even that will not be enough, said Vučić and reminded that in the era of the Internet and social networks, no one is safe. He reminded that yesterday there were 25 interventions of a monstrous act in Vračar and a hundred false reports. "Our police can't even reach everything, and they have to respond to everything," he said and then thanked all MIA units for their dedicated and responsible work.



He thanked the taxi driver who informed the police about the whereabouts of the murderer from Mladenovac, while those who knew but did not inform the police will be invited for an interview.



"I am asking people to be with their country, and the country will know how to deal with this. I want to thank the parents who, despite all the fear and shock, showed a more rational and serious approach than many who were obliged to do that, but did not do it," Vucic said.



"We will win, as we have won before," said the President of Serbia.

The level of counterintelligence and intelligence protection of the country is rising

When asked by journalists how to prevent the spread of panic on social networks, Vučić said that the most important thing is to prevent the spread of lies and not only on social networks but everywhere. We now have to examine all 45,000 people who liked the killer's profile, to explain to the police why they like it, he said and added that if someone likes something like that, let them go to prison.



"Some of those 'DARK NET' sites are going into the past in the coming days. So, all of you who like the monster please explain to us why you like him. Every person who says that there is salvation in shooting and that there is something relaxing about it, ' Go to jail and then explain," said Vučić. He added that the state needs the support of judicial authorities in order to be more efficient.



"And in this we will ask for the support of judges and prosecutors, and not to struggle to get a warrant to search the murderer's apartment. And then we find nothing anywhere, while waiting for the warrant. Because, you know, it is not in accordance with European standards. Isn't it? Now it will be," concluded Vučić.



"We will have the strength to defeat this evil, to save the country, and to do it for all those who suffered at the hands of the villain, for these children who also suffered," he said.



President asked what we can now say to the father, mother, and grandfather who lost a police officer and his sister to the monster last night in Mladenovac.



He added that during the day all those who gave weapons to the monster from Mladenovac on the black market will be detained, one of whom is outside the country. He added that today it is not easy for anyone from the government to stand in front of the citizens, but that it is the duty of serious people.



He also pointed out that Serbia must now raise the level of counterintelligence and intelligence protection.



Speaking about the panic that is spreading on social networks, he said that this morning at 08:20, when the killer from Mladenovac was arrested, already at 08:24 there was information that a person was moving around the street with a rifle, pointing at people.



"We sent I don't know how many units with the order to kill him immediately, in compliance with all procedures. Of course, the report was false. I am asking you not to do it again. It was also announced that the teacher had passed away and she did not. Stick to the official information", he warned.

Message to the media: Stick to official information, don't fight with the police

"Listen to what the authorities say, and don't fight with the police to get into the school. What do you want to take pictures of? Dead children, so that those closest to them have heart attacks at the same second. You are shouting at the policemen. Stop it, stop lying, it's better not to publish anything but publish untruths and unverified news, I had 500 unverified news last night. Wait until you get the paper, it won't go anywhere, unfortunately," Vučić said.



He added that "those monsters will not escape anywhere" and that "they will never come out" and that the people of Serbia should know that, as well as that there will be justice.



"There will be justice, neither that little monster, nor this bigger one - only by age, won't escape justice," said the president.



Vučić said that he is aware that he will be condemned for "interfering" with the judiciary, but that since he is already being called all kinds of derogatory names, that is irrelevant.



"And you're interfering in the judiciary, I'm a dictator, a monkey anyway, and it's not a problem. No, you're going to kill children, and go for a walk. And you say it, you'd take our children away... You should be aware of the kind of tragedy that was committed in this country," the president said.