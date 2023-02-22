Politics Borrell confirmed the meeting between Vučić and Kurti on Monday at 3 p.m. EU High Representative Josep Borrell called for Monday, February 27, a high-level meeting regarding the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina in Brussels. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 22, 2023 | 22:14 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ/ bg

The participation was confirmed by Aleksandar Vučić and Albin Kurti, the press service of the EU (EEAS) announced today.



The High Representative, with the support of the EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak, will hold separate meetings with Vučić and Kurti, starting at 3 p.m., after which a joint meeting will follow.



The topic of the meeting is, as stated, the EU proposal on the normalization of relations between the so-called Kosovo and Serbia. At the end of the meeting, a statement to the media by High Representative Josep Borrell is planned, according to the announcement.