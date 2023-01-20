Politics Media: Vučić will be given an ultimatum According to the media, the representatives of the big five, coming to Belgrade today will deliver an ultimatum to the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: Novosti Friday, January 20, 2023 | 13:15 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

According to Novosti, the representatives of the EU, the USA, Italy and the representatives of the French President and the German Chancellor will today send Vučić an "outright ultimatum regarding the status of Kosovo and Metohija, which is directly based on the plan of Macron and Scholz".



According to their information, the aforementioned five will put a specific request in front of Vučić: either you will accept the document of Paris and Berlin or you will face consequences that do not exclude sanctions and even more difficult moves on our side.



The text also states that the president informed Patriarch Porfirije and church dignitaries about these intentions of the western power centers. It is also reminded that the Franco-German plan for the solution of the Kosovo crisis is extremely unfavorable for Serbia, because it implies that Belgrade is not opposed to the membership of the so-called Kosovo in the UN.