Politics Vučić at 14th anniversary of the SNS: "Serbia is stronger. Surrender isn't an option" Serbian Progressive Party celebrates its 14th anniversary with a meeting in Leskovac; Ceremony in the "Dubočica" hall is attended by President Aleksandar Vučić. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 21, 2022 | 22:33 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ bs

Upon entering the hall, Vučić was greeted with great applause. SNS President Aleksandar Vučić said that today is a day to be proud of.



"Today is the day when each of you, each SNS member has the right to a part of that pride, to a piece of the results we achieved together, to recognition for participating in the greatest work that was done in our country. Things are not perfect and nothing is as great as it is presented, but it is much better and Serbia has changed. We managed to change Serbia with a serious and responsible policy. While I was coming, I could see new factories, factories that we opened in Leskovac, which were previously locked and closed down", Vucic said.



He said that today over 2.300.000 people have jobs in this country (470.000 more compared to 2012).



"It shows how hard we worked and how much we changed things in Serbia," he said and announced the arrival of new investors in Leskovac. He points out that there is no doubt that there were and will be bad people among the members of SNS.



"It's impossible not to have weeds. When someone is not elected to the government, they will immediately find a reason to leave our family," he said. Vučić stated that he will never leave SNS.



"I love you endlessly and I thank you endlessly for the enormous trust and love you gave Serbia. The fact that right-wing supporters and supporters of the left say that we are on the other side proves that we are only on the side of Serbia," asserted the president of SNS.



Vučić especially thanked the wonderful people who never had any benefit from the SNS party, but were always with it. He added that Kosovo and Metohija are being stolen from us every day like crows and ravens and they are trying to convince us that it is good for us.



"We don't understand that language, what it's like when someone pulls out your eyes, and it's good for you. I told everyone and in every place that we don't ask for anything from someone else, we just want to be on our own, and Kosovo and Metohija are part of Serbia and something we won't let them take from us," said Vučić.



He explained that we only ask that they respect us, as we respect everyone else.



"Today, when they ask us for the heart of our national being, it is not ours to threaten them, it is ours to modestly say how weak we are and that we know how many problems we have, but I want to tell them that they did not know that we are really that weak. Serbia of today is much stronger than in 1999 and 2012, in every sense. Ours is to continue working, to build factories, roads, railways, to export software, to take care of our children," said Vučić.



Vučić pointed out that he bows down to women for their reason, responsibility, seriousness, for taking care of their children, their husbands and their fathers.



"We don't have children to throw away, we have to protect Serbia. If only we hadn't participated in all the wars of the 20th century, we would be bigger than the Netherlands. We have to try to preserve peace, but not give away what is ours," said Vučić.



Vučić stated that it is necessary to build and expand a popular movement that "wants to preserve the freedom of Serbia", and the goal is to "be able in the next 7 to 8 years to preserve Serbia, to push Serbia forward, to ensure that Serbia is even stronger".



"We, the progressives, will be able to be proud of our party. Today I see many more young people here, but I want to especially thank our wonderful pensioners who endured difficult reforms and believed in the results that work can bring. That is exactly why pensions will increase by more than 21 percent. Pensions will follow salaries in the future and they will be much more satisfied. I apologize to them that salaries grew faster than pensions," claimed Vučić.



He told those who think that Serbia is a handful of oats that they will not be able to force Serbia into something only to be able to force others to respect international law.



"You will see the stronger resistance of Serbia. You will see the strongest resistance of the people of a proud country of freedom. We do not have a spare homeland. For us, it is the best homeland and it is not for sale. Think hard if you want to attack Serbia again," said the SNS president.



Vučić said that Serbia must be independent, it must be a country where tycoons and foreign ambassadors do not make any decisions.



"Just like 10 years ago, today certain proud tycoons, mostly from abroad, are trying to destroy Serbia. My message to them is that they are very strong, and even stronger are those who support them, but they must never underestimate the flame freedom that no one in Serbia has been able to extinguish. You cannot conquer Serbia. Therefore, we will go to Europe, jealously guarding our right to be on our own. We will do everything to get many more investments, but there is no discussion about jeopardizing our vital national interests. We are ready. We are open to compromises, but not to capitulation. Surrender, for us, is not an option. That is the essential motto of the SNS," said Vučić.



Vučić said that the work was placed on a pedestal.



"The results are what matter. Just 10 years ago, the GDP was 32 billion euros, and next year it will be between 63 and 65 billion," said Vučić. "Long live SNS, let us have a happy birthday and long live our Serbia! Long live Serbia," said Vučić.



The gathering started with the performance of the national anthem of Serbia "God of Justice".



Ana Brnabić, Siniša Mali, Miloš Vučević, Marko Djurić, Tomislav Momirović, Vanja Udovicić, Maja Gojković, Aleksandar Šapić, Darko Glišsić, Darija Kisić, Irena Vujović, Jadranka Joksimović also attend the celebration of the party's 14th birthday. SNS flags and messages like "Leskovac is with Vučić", "Ivanjica is no longer far away" are being waved...



Serbian Progressive Party was founded on October 21, 2008, its founders being Tomislav Nikolić and Aleksandar Vučić. Nikolić was the president of the party until 2012, when he was elected President of Serbia, and after his resignation, Aleksandar Vučić was elected president of the SNS. Since then, the SNS has won all elections at the republican level.



In the last parliamentary elections, which were held in Serbia on April 3, the electoral list of the SNS and coalition parties around it won 120 mandates, while in the state elections, President Vučić won a convincing victory.