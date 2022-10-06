Politics "It won't pass... I am appalled and shocked" VIDEO The trilateral ministerial meeting of Serbia, Austria and Hungary on the topic of efficient management of migration processes has ended. Source: B92 Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 12:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Minister of Internal Affairs of Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin, the Minister of European and International Affairs of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, addressed the public after the meeting.



"First of all, I want to express my great satisfaction that the meeting took place, and especially that the ministers recognized the problems and expressed the desire to solve them together," Vulin said at the beginning of his presentation.



"The migrant crisis is a big problem, the numbers have exploded," Vulin said, adding that this is not about humanitarian crisis, but criminal gangs.



"We have to act, Serbia cannot be alone in this fight just as no country can be alone in this kind of fight," he said. When asked what Serbia's obligations are, he said that our country continues to do what it normally does.



"Serbia defends the border, as before, and therefore defends Europe. History will once again show that Serbia protects Europe. We have not taken any special obligations, a plan has been made to strengthen the border between Serbia and North Macedonia. Hungary and Austria will provide material and political support for it," said Vulin.



"There are no detention points for migrants, there will be no new reception centers on the territory of Serbia," explained the Minister of Internal Affairs of Serbia. He stated that the change in Serbia's visa policy means that persons from countries that exert the greatest pressure on EU members will not be able to apply for asylum.



He stated that he was shocked and appalled that Hungary was exempted from sanctions regarding the use of Russian oil from the Janaf pipeline.



"Are these sanctions against Russia or Serbia? I think it is the first package of sanctions against Serbia," said Vulin.

Solutions at the police level

Minister of Police of Austria Gerhard Karner stated that the task of the states is now to fulfill the tasks.



"Cross-border crime requires cross-border cooperation. Our task is to fulfill our obligations, that will be solved at the police level. We thank Serbia for its willingness to adjust its visa policy, because Austria is particularly affected by the migrant crisis. It is important that we have this common bond against crime," Karner explained.

Szijjártó: There was an explosion of numbers

"I thank my colleagues for accepting me and that I could join them today," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, at the beginning of his address.



"Hungary is in a very exceptional situation due to double pressure, due to the Ukrainian crisis, from where we receive about one and a half million refugees," he said.



Szijjártó said that refugees even use weapons at the borders. As he pointed out, there is a large number of migrants that Hungary had to return from its borders.



"There has been an explosion of numbers and that is true and it can be compared with the data from 2015. The situation is getting more and more difficult. Brussels' policy towards migrants is now further complicated by the war, so we can count on the further growth of the numbers", Szijjártó said.