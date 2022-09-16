Politics Vučić presented Viktor Orbán with the medal: "This is your second house" VIDEO/PHOTO Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán arrived in Belgrade, where he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 16, 2022 | 11:35 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ bs

Vučić presented Orbán with the Order of the Republic of Serbia on a Grand Collar for exceptional merit in development and strengthening of peaceful cooperation and friendly relations between Serbia and Hungary.



Vučić pointed out that he is honored to have the opportunity to honor Orbán.



"This is the highest order awarded by the President of Serbia," he said.



"It is with great pride that I am awarding this medal to a great friend of Serbia. I thank the President of Hungary for his contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries," Vučić said.



"Be assured that our citizens truly appreciate such friends and neighbors," said Vučić.



"Thank you for finding the strength to ensure a better and warmer future for our citizens, even in these difficult times when everyone is only looking out for themselves," said Vučić.



"We know that without this recognition you would work for the benefit of our country's interests, we hope that this order will always be a reminder for the Hungarian people and all our friends. We have never had a greater friend than Hunyadi János (Sibinjanin Janko)," said Vučić.



Vučić also referred to the criticism of the authorities in Serbia. "And today and tomorrow they are here again to lecture us, and I assume that they will continue to do that, and those who win seven percent of the votes in their country, come to speak to me with sixty percent of the votes," said Vučić.



"How easy it is to protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and how easy it is to forget that the UN Charter and Resolution 1244 exist when it comes to Serbia," he added. Vučić pointed out that Serbia has its own national interests and that our country will not deviate from them, because "someone with five or seven percent of the vote thinks it should".



President of Serbia once again congratulated Orbán on the award and said that Serbia represents "his second home".

Orbán: It's an honor

Orbán said that he was honored to have had the opportunity to receive this order and added that the award is rarely given to people who are still in service, and then joked that he does not take it as a dismissal, but as support.



"Hungarians like to give titles to their leaders," Orbán stated and said that in his country there is a title of "Greatest Hungarian".



Orbán thanked Vučić for the award and for being a friend of his country. "Friendship is broken only when it comes to water polo, where we have to fight against each other. History reminds us of a common mission, which is that we should jointly defend the southern door of Europe. It is, on the one hand, a mission and the responsibility of both Serbia and Hungary. History, geography, centuries-old friendship bind us, I am grateful to you and the Serbian people for considering me worthy of receiving the award of the Republic of Serbia," Orbán said.



He pointed out that Serbia and Hungary have a common mission, which is to "defend the southern door of Europe".

Orbán also commented on the European Parliament's decision to condemn Hungary for allegedly undermining European values ​​and characterized that move as a joke and a left-wing pamphlet. He pointed out that he considers it a joke and something that belongs in the realm of jokes.



"We don't laugh at that anymore, because we're tired of that joke. The European Parliament has already done that two or three times by adopting resolutions condemning Hungary. We used to think it had significance, but we see that it's a joke," he said. Orbán pointed out that the European left has captured the European Parliament, and that there is a left-wing majority, and that the Hungarian ally, the European People's Party (EPP), is increasingly moving to the left.



The right, he adds, managed to hold onto only a minority position. "Voting relations show that. The right-wing parties voted in favor of Hungary, and the left voted against. It's a party attack, and it's not the first. The level of the adopted document can be called a pamphlet," said Orbán. He pointed out that Serbs know what it means to have a negative opinion about a country, and that this is happening to Hungary.



"They have simply lost their words, so now they are inventing new terms. A time will pass and the negative attributes used for Hungary will disappear, so they will invent new ones," he emphasized. Orbán pointed out that elections are held in Hungary where citizens vote, and based on those votes the government is formed.



"When a right-wing government is formed, the left does not like it, so it organizes attacks. They amused themselves with that decision, and we are not interested in that," said the head of the Hungarian government.