Politics Vučić saw Merkel off: "Serbia is your second home. See you soon" PHOTO German Chancellor Angela Merkel ended her visit to Belgrade today, and headed to Tirana from the capital of Serbia. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 14, 2021 | 09:25 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

She was escorted from the Belgrade airport by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.



A photo of Vučić saying goodbye to Merkel was published on the Instagram profile of "buducnostsrbijeav".



"Great leaders are remembered for their deeds, which are the result of a clear vision and will. That is how your leadership will be remembered. Serbia is your second home. See you soon!", reads the description of the published photo.



The president, who welcomed Merkel with the highest honors yesterday afternoon, said at the end of the joint address to the media with Merkel that Serbia is her second home. After the joint press conference, Vučić and Merkel continued the talks at the working dinner.



In Tirana, Merkel will meet with the leaders of the Western Balkans within the framework of the Berlin Process, and the meetings are planned at the level of the Prime Minister.