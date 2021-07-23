Politics Serbia's reaction to Inzko's decision PM Ana Brnabić assessed the decision of the outgoing High Representative of the international community in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Valentin Inzko, as bad news. Source: Tanjug Friday, July 23, 2021 | 15:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARKO DJOKOVIC

Ana Brnabić assessed that his decision to impose a ban on genocide denial would further distance Sarajevo and the Federation from RS and the views of Srpska.



"I think it is a bad political decision," Brnabic said in an interview with Tanjug, on the occasion of Inzko's decision to impose amendments to the Criminal Code of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which prohibits and punishes genocide denial, only further complicates the situation in that country.



According to her, with that decision, Inzko will expose all people in RS and Srpska officials to even greater pressure, and added that he made that decision now, because he is leaving, and also because he wanted to leave it as his monument, a legacy no matter what the decision will be made by Bosnia-Herzegovina.



"I think it is a reckless and irresponsible decision, especially because it also envisages imprisonment, especially for representatives of institutions," she emphasized. She said it was something that would make a big problem.



"I hope I'm wrong, but I think it's irresponsible to pass such important laws that you haven't discussed with the constituent peoples," she pointed out. Brnabić pointed out that on the other side, Serbia is being reprimanded if it amends a single article of the law without a public debate, and something was done here without any public debate.



She believes that this decision is a humiliation for all who live in Bosnia-Herzegovina.



"The citizens of Bosnia-Herzegovina did not deserve that. It is not and must not be a democratic norm," Brnabić said in an extensive interview on all current topics, which will be broadcast on TV Tanjug at 7 p.m.